externalReuters: Russia to restart Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline on July 21.

July 19, 2022 11:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will resume after routine maintenance is completed, Reuters reported, citing its sources. The pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian natural gas exports to the European Union, was shut down for ten days on July 11 for repairs. The move was interpreted by critics as part of Russia's efforts to blackmail and intimidate the EU. 

