Reuters: Leader of Russian proxies in Kherson Oblast says decision to join Russia will happen ‘towards next year.’
This item is part of our running news digest
May 29, 2022 8:00 am
Kirill Stremousov, the head of Russia’s proxies in Kherson Oblast, said that fighting in the region may impact the timing of the move towards joining Russia. In contrast to previous statements he has made, Stremousov said that the process may include a referendum, although the first step is to “restore order in the Kherson region.”