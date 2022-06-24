Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalReuters: Leader of Russian proxies in Kherson Oblast says decision to join Russia will happen ‘towards next year.’

This item is part of our running news digest

May 29, 2022 8:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kirill Stremousov, the head of Russia’s proxies in Kherson Oblast, said that fighting in the region may impact the timing of the move towards joining Russia. In contrast to previous statements he has made, Stremousov said that the process may include a referendum, although the first step is to “restore order in the Kherson region.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok