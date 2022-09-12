Reuters: IMF to discuss emergency funding to countries amid food price shocks due to war
September 12, 2022 1:48 pm
According to Reuters, the plan under consideration could allow the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to draw an emergency fund for Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia's war without imposing conditions that would normally be required in a regular fund program. The plan will be discussed at an informal executive board meeting on Sept. 12, Reuters reported.
