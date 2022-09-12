Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: IMF to discuss emergency funding to countries amid food price shocks due to war

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 1:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Reuters, the plan under consideration could allow the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to draw an emergency fund for Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia's war without imposing conditions that would normally be required in a regular fund program. The plan will be discussed at an informal executive board meeting on Sept. 12, Reuters reported.

