Reuters reported that Russian Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to a letter from Gazprom dated July 14 but seen by Reuters on July 18. The letter stated that Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, was unable to fulfill its supply obligations due to “extraordinary” circumstances. Reuters said the letter concerned supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing a a trading source.