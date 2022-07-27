Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe

This item is part of our running news digest

July 18, 2022 4:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Reuters reported that Russian Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to a letter from Gazprom dated July 14 but seen by Reuters on July 18. The letter stated that Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, was unable to fulfill its supply obligations due to “extraordinary” circumstances. Reuters said the letter concerned supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing a a trading source. 

