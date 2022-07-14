Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: EU plans gas deal with Azerbaijan ‘in pivot away from Russia'

July 14, 2022 5:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a draft document seen by Reuters, the European Commission has proposed to the EU a deal with Azerbaijan “to increase imports of natural gas and support the expansion of a pipeline to do this.” The draft memorandum is part of the EU’s effort to “slash reliance on Russian gas following the war in Ukraine,” Reuters reported.

