externalReuters: At least 14 Russian weapons companies have faced no Western sanctions.

July 1, 2022 7:38 pm
According to a Reuters investigation, nearly three dozen leaders of Russian weapons firms and at least 14 defense companies have not been sanctioned by the United States, the European Union, or the United Kingdom. These include Alan Lushnikov, the largest shareholder of arms producer Kalashnikov, and Yan Novikov, CEO of missile producer Almaz-Antey. Degtyarev Plant, which makes machine guns, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, and Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant, also faced no sanctions. 

