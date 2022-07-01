Reuters: At least 14 Russian weapons companies have faced no Western sanctions.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 1, 2022 7:38 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to a Reuters investigation, nearly three dozen leaders of Russian weapons firms and at least 14 defense companies have not been sanctioned by the United States, the European Union, or the United Kingdom. These include Alan Lushnikov, the largest shareholder of arms producer Kalashnikov, and Yan Novikov, CEO of missile producer Almaz-Antey. Degtyarev Plant, which makes machine guns, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, and Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant, also faced no sanctions.