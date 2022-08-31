Restaurants, coffee shops banned from working after 10 p.m. in Kyiv
August 31, 2022 5:51 pm
Kyiv authorities will implement the rule starting from Sept. 1 to fit with the curfew that lasts from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.
