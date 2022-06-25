Reporters Without Borders: Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin executed by Russian troops, possibly after being interrogated, tortured.
June 22, 2022 12:39 pm
Reporters Without Borders published a report following their investigation into the killing of Levin, who was found dead in Kyiv Oblast on April 1, along with his friend, Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy Chernyshov. According to the report, both were executed “in cold blood” by Russian forces, likely after being questioned and tortured on March 13, the day they went missing.