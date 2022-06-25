Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalReporters Without Borders: Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin executed by Russian troops, possibly after being interrogated, tortured.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 12:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Reporters Without Borders published a report following their investigation into the killing of Levin, who was found dead in Kyiv Oblast on April 1, along with his friend, Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy Chernyshov. According to the report, both were executed “in cold blood” by Russian forces, likely after being questioned and tortured on March 13, the day they went missing.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok