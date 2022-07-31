Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, July 31, 2022

externalRed Cross renews appeal to visit Olenivka prison

This item is part of our running news digest

July 31, 2022 9:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet received permission to visit the site of an attack in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast that killed at least 50 captive Ukrainian soldiers on July 29, it said in a statement, Reuters reports. "The parties must do everything in their power, including through impartial investigations, to help determine the facts behind the attack," the ICRC said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok