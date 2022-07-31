Red Cross renews appeal to visit Olenivka prison
July 31, 2022 9:40 pm
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet received permission to visit the site of an attack in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast that killed at least 50 captive Ukrainian soldiers on July 29, it said in a statement, Reuters reports. "The parties must do everything in their power, including through impartial investigations, to help determine the facts behind the attack," the ICRC said.