Putin to hold security council meeting after calling Crimean Bridge blast 'terrorism'.
October 10, 2022 12:14 am
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that the meeting would take place on Oct. 10. Earlier, Putin called the explosion a "terrorist attack to destroy Russia's critically important infrastructure." When asked if this means Russia could respond by using nuclear weapons, Peskov said that the question had been asked in an incorrect way. The Oct. 8 explosion damaged the strategic bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea.
