Putin signs decree opening doors to handing Russian passports to residents of Russian-occupied region of Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 25, 2022 3:21 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing Ukrainian residents of partly occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and occupied Kherson Oblast to obtain Russian passports under a simplified procedure. In April 2019, Russia imposed the same law forcing residents of occupied parts of Donbas to receive Russian citizenship.