Putin says meeting between Ukraine, Russia, IAEA possible.
March 6, 2022 5:19 pm
Putin says meeting between Ukraine, Russia, IAEA possible. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on March 6 that such a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency devoted to Ukrainian nuclear facilities may take place outside Ukraine or as part of a video conference. Russia had previously shelled and seized Ukraine's Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants.