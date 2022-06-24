Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPutin says meeting between Ukraine, Russia, IAEA possible.

March 6, 2022 5:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Putin says meeting between Ukraine, Russia, IAEA possible. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on March 6 that such a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency devoted to Ukrainian nuclear facilities may take place outside Ukraine or as part of a video conference. Russia had previously shelled and seized Ukraine's Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants.

