March 31, 2022 6:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in rubles for Russian gas starting April and contracts will be halted if these payments aren't made.

Moscow's latest announcement contradicts German government's statement released yesterday following Putin-Scholz phone call, in which Berlin said Putin has given reassurances that European companies could continue paying for gas in euros or dollars.

Putin said that under the newly signed decree regarding gas trading with "unfriendly" countries, companies also need to have accounts in Russian banks.

