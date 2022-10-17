Putin orders officials not to draft those ineligible for conscription.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that only reservists should be conscripted for the war against Ukraine and called for "correcting mistakes" made during the mobilization that he launched on Sept. 21. Putin's statement comes amid a major scandal around numerous people ineligible for conscription being mobilized in Russia, triggering a public uproar.
