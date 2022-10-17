Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 30, 2022 12:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that only reservists should be conscripted for the war against Ukraine and called for "correcting mistakes" made during the mobilization that he launched on Sept. 21. Putin's statement comes amid a major scandal around numerous people ineligible for conscription being mobilized in Russia, triggering a public uproar. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
