Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, July 11, 2022

externalPutin forces Russian passports on Ukrainians.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 11, 2022 5:21 pm
Share:

Prior, the simplified procedure was used to hand out Russian passports in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Russia has distributed almost a million passports in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts since 2019. Forcing Russian citizenship on Ukrainian citizens was later used by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a justification to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok