Businessmen Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, close allies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, have created a company that is not legally required to disclose its beneficiaries, BBC and Finance Uncovered said in an investigation. In 2016 and 2017, the British government introduced new rules that required almost all UK companies to name their beneficial owners to fight money laundering. However, limited partnerships are not subject to the new transparency rules. One of these partnerships, Sinara Company LP, sent 14 wire transfers totaling $133,000 to an art consultant who facilitated purchases for the Rotenbergs in 2017-2018, BBC reported.