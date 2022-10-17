Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalProtesters opposing mobilization clash with police in Russia's Dagestan.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 25, 2022 10:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A number of videos posted on social media show protesters shouting "Down with the war!" in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. The footage also shows demonstrators trying to prevent the police from arresting other protesters. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok