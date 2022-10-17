Protesters opposing mobilization clash with police in Russia's Dagestan.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 25, 2022 10:41 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
A number of videos posted on social media show protesters shouting "Down with the war!" in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. The footage also shows demonstrators trying to prevent the police from arresting other protesters.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.