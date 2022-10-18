Protesters gather in front of Iranian embassy in Kyiv over arms sales to Russia.
October 18, 2022 12:45 am
The demonstrators accused Iran of supporting Russian terrorism and killing Ukrainians. Some of the protesters, draped in Ukrainian flags, put candles in front of the embassy and painted “Stop terror” in red on white sheets, while others sang and held posters saying “Iran supports terrorism.” The protest follows a massive Russian attack on Kyiv using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17.
