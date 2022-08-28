Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war has killed at least 379 children, injured 733 since Feb. 24.
August 28, 2022 10:40 am
The actual numbers are expected to be higher since the current count doesn't include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories, near the front line, and in liberated territories, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General’s Office. The largest number of child casualties was recorded in Donetsk Oblast, where 388 children have either been killed or injured.
