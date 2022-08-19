Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalProsecutor General's Office: Russia's war has killed at least 362 children, injured 716 since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 10:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The numbers are expected to be higher since they do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and near the front line, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General’s Office. The largest number of child casualties was recorded in Donetsk Oblast, where 376 children have either been killed or injured.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok