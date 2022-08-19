Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war has killed at least 362 children, injured 716 since Feb. 24
August 19, 2022
The numbers are expected to be higher since they do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and near the front line, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General’s Office. The largest number of child casualties was recorded in Donetsk Oblast, where 376 children have either been killed or injured.