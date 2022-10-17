Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war has killed 391 children, injured 771 since February
September 23, 2022
The largest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 400 children have been killed or injured, Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 23. The numbers are not final – they do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are still ongoing, the statement reads.
