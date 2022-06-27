The Prosecutor General's Office reported that more than 40 people reported missing relatives following Russia's missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on June 27. The report says that rescuers had pulled out 13 bodies from the wreckage of the attack and 59 are receiving medical care, with almost half of them in severe condition. An earlier report from Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin said that at least 13 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured.