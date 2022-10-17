President's Office: There will be no diplomacy if Russia holds pseudo-referendums
September 20, 2022 6:44 pm
Russia's plans to hold sham referendums on occupied territories will not affect the position of President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov told Liga.net on Sept. 20. These "referendums," instead, will negate the slightest possibility of ending the war through diplomacy, according to him. "All internationally-recognized Ukrainian territories will be liberated," Nykyforov added.
