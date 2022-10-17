Prague to donate 20 trams, two buses to Ukraine.
September 20, 2022 2:45 pm
The capital of the Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with used trams to replace those destroyed in Kharkiv by Russian forces, reported news website Novinky, citing Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib. Prague will also donate two buses to Khmelnytskyi.
