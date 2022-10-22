Poroshenko ally Hranovsky charged in corruption case.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 22, 2022 1:33 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Oleksandr Hranovsky, a former member of parliament from ex-President Petro Poroshenko's party, was charged with abuse of power for alleged embezzlement at the Odesa Portside Plant, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said. The corruption scheme caused losses worth 93.3 million (2.5 million) in 2015, according to the NABU. Hranovsky, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, has denied the accusations.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.