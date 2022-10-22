Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPoroshenko ally Hranovsky charged in corruption case.

October 22, 2022 1:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Hranovsky, a former member of parliament from ex-President Petro Poroshenko's party, was charged with abuse of power for alleged embezzlement at the Odesa Portside Plant, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said. The corruption scheme caused losses worth 93.3 million (2.5 million) in 2015, according to the NABU. Hranovsky, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, has denied the accusations. 

