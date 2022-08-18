Poll: 60% of Ukrainians believe media should be able to criticize authorities.
August 18, 2022 12:50 pm
According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from July 6 to July 15, 32% of respondents think the media should support the government’s agenda. In the same survey, the same number of respondents, 60%, supported state strengthening control over the information shared on the internet. The survey didn't specify what kind of information the question referenced.