externalPoll: 60% of Ukrainians believe media should be able to criticize authorities.

August 18, 2022 12:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from July 6 to July 15, 32% of respondents think the media should support the government’s agenda. In the same survey, the same number of respondents, 60%, supported state strengthening control over the information shared on the internet. The survey didn't specify what kind of information the question referenced.

