February 21, 2022 7:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian government has asked the European Union to send in cyber military officials to fight cyberattacks and disinformation from Russia, according to a letter seen by Politico.

Ukraine would "welcome deployment to Kyiv of the EU cyber rapid response team" to evaluate "vulnerabilities of our key computer networks and systems," the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote to EU leaders. Kuleba also requested "additional technical equipment and software for strengthening the cybersecurity infrastructure" from the EU, citing "the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine."

