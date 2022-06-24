Poland's Mateusz Moravetsky, Czech Republic's Petr Fiala, and Slovenia's Janez Jansa will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. “The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” the Polish government wrote.