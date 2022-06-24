Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalPolish, Czech, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on March 15.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 15, 2022 11:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Poland's Mateusz Moravetsky, Czech Republic's Petr Fiala, and Slovenia's Janez Jansa will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. “The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” the Polish government wrote.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok