externalPolice: Bodies of two more people killed by Russian troops found in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 2:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The bones of two burned people were found in a garage, according to Andriy Nebytov, head of Kyiv Oblast police. In February-March, hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast. 

