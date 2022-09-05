Police: Bodies of two more people killed by Russian troops found in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast.
September 5, 2022 2:41 pm
The bones of two burned people were found in a garage, according to Andriy Nebytov, head of Kyiv Oblast police. In February-March, hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast.
