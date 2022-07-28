Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 8:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Launched on July 28 in Poland, the “Arming Ukraine” initiative aims to purchase three MI-2 AM-1 helicopters for evacuation of the wounded. "Thanks to helicopters, it will be possible to evacuate the wounded faster and provide the necessary medical assistance, as they are equipped with medical equipment," reads the fundraiser's description.

