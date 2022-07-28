Poles launch fundraiser to buy 3 evacuation helicopters for Ukraine
July 27, 2022 8:05 pm
Launched on July 28 in Poland, the “Arming Ukraine” initiative aims to purchase three MI-2 AM-1 helicopters for evacuation of the wounded. "Thanks to helicopters, it will be possible to evacuate the wounded faster and provide the necessary medical assistance, as they are equipped with medical equipment," reads the fundraiser's description.