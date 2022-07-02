Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 2, 2022

externalPoland's Gdansk names city square near Russian consulate 'Plaza of Heroic Mariupol.'

This item is part of our running news digest

July 2, 2022 11:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The naming decision was made in April, and the plaza opening ceremony took place on July 1. In this way, the city honored the resistance put up by Mariupol defenders against the Russian forces. Gdansk Mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz stressed during the ceremony that the fact that the square was located 200 meters from the Russian consulate influenced the naming decision. Mariupol is currently under Russian occupation, with hundreds of soldiers who defended Ukraine's last stronghold in the city until mid-May still in Russian captivity.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok