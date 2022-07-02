The naming decision was made in April, and the plaza opening ceremony took place on July 1. In this way, the city honored the resistance put up by Mariupol defenders against the Russian forces. Gdansk Mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz stressed during the ceremony that the fact that the square was located 200 meters from the Russian consulate influenced the naming decision. Mariupol is currently under Russian occupation, with hundreds of soldiers who defended Ukraine's last stronghold in the city until mid-May still in Russian captivity.