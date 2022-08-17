Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Aug. 17 that he sees Berlin's position as an ignorant attempt to divide "good Russians and a bad tsar." Przydacz argued that there is "enormous support" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's policies among ordinary Russians. As calls for an EU-wide travel ban for Russian citizens are growing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he doesn't support such a coordinated approach to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine because "this is not the war of the Russian people, but it is Putin’s war."