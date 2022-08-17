Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 17, 2022

externalPoland slams Scholz's opposition to EU tourist visa ban for Russians

This item is part of our running news digest

August 17, 2022 5:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Aug. 17 that he sees Berlin's position as an ignorant attempt to divide "good Russians and a bad tsar." Przydacz argued that there is "enormous support" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's policies among ordinary Russians. As calls for an EU-wide travel ban for Russian citizens are growing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he doesn't support such a coordinated approach to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine because "this is not the war of the Russian people, but it is Putin’s war."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok