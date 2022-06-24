Poland signs $650 million defense deal with Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
June 7, 2022 9:08 pm
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on June 7 that this is Poland's largest in 30 years defense contract. He said that the weapons sold to Ukraine under the deal would be "very important" on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine. Polish media earlier reported that the country will sell Ukraine additional 60 KRAB self-propelled howitzers, which will be delivered in the next few months.