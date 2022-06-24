Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPoland signs $650 million defense deal with Ukraine

June 7, 2022 9:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on June 7 that this is Poland's largest in 30 years defense contract. He said that the weapons sold to Ukraine under the deal would be "very important" on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine. Polish media earlier reported that the country will sell Ukraine additional 60 KRAB self-propelled howitzers, which will be delivered in the next few months.

