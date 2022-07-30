Poland ready to hand over 8 AHS Krab howitzers to Ukraine.
July 30, 2022 4:19 pm
According to Polish Radio, Poland is ready to deliver eight self-propelled howitzers within the contract signed with Ukraine in June. The contract is worth some 2.7 billion Polish zloty, or $582 million and is Poland's biggest ever arms exports deal. Within it, the Polish defense contractor company Huta Stalowa Wola will produce about 60 Krabs and additional vehicles for Ukrainian artillery. The first 18 AHS Krab howitzers were delivered to Ukraine in May.