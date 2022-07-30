Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 30, 2022

externalPoland ready to hand over 8 AHS Krab howitzers to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 30, 2022 4:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Polish Radio, Poland is ready to deliver eight self-propelled howitzers within the contract signed with Ukraine in June. The contract is worth some 2.7 billion Polish zloty, or $582 million and is Poland's biggest ever arms exports deal. Within it, the Polish defense contractor company Huta Stalowa Wola will produce about 60 Krabs and additional vehicles for Ukrainian artillery. The first 18 AHS Krab howitzers were delivered to Ukraine in May.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok