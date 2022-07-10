Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Poland expects 200,000 more Ukrainian children to attend country's schools in upcoming academic year.

July 10, 2022
According to Przemyslaw Czarnek, Poland's minister of education and science, the country has already accepted 200,000 kids from Ukraine, including 40,000 preschoolers. The number of Ukrainian kids in Polish schools can double in the following academic year. Czarnek added that some schools introduced Ukrainian-language classes to help kids integrate.

