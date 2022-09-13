Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPodolyak: Ukraine needs more air defense to protect critical infrastructure from Russia.

September 13, 2022 1:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President's Office, called for an overall increase in weapons deliveries after repeated Russian shelling of the nuclear power plant territory in Zaporizhzhia and the targeting of Kharkiv's electricity infrastructure on Sept. 11.

