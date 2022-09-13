Podolyak: Ukraine needs more air defense to protect critical infrastructure from Russia.
September 13, 2022 1:59 pm
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President's Office, called for an overall increase in weapons deliveries after repeated Russian shelling of the nuclear power plant territory in Zaporizhzhia and the targeting of Kharkiv's electricity infrastructure on Sept. 11.
