Podolyak dismisses Berlusconi, Merkel as mediators between Ukraine and Russia. Former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi said he could try to mediate the conflict between Ukraine and Russia with the help of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, said neither Berlusconi nor Merkel have "trust, authority, relevance" to mediate.