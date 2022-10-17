Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 12, 2022 8:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine’s energy system functions normally while repair work is ongoing. On Oct. 10, Russian forces hit infrastructure, including energy facilities, in 12 oblasts and Kyiv, causing more than 30 fires. Shmyhal said parts of Ukraine were cut off from electricity and that Ukrainians should prepare for temporary power, water supply, and mobile network disruptions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
