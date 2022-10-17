Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in 2023, Ukraine also expects “a new major program” from the International Monetary Fund in 2023, as well as funding from the USA, the EU, and other G7 countries. According to him, the IMF will provide Ukraine with an additional $1.3 billionwhich will be used to support defense capability, pensions, and social payments, and to strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s economy. “We thank the allies who help us to persevere in the struggle for the independence and freedom of Ukraine,” Shmyhal said.