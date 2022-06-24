Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalPentagon: Russian occupiers start to withdraw from Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 31, 2022 12:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

AFP reported, citing an unnamed U.S. defense official, that Russia has begun pulling its troops out of the defunct nuclear power site after seizing control of the facility on Feb. 24. "Chornobyl is (an) area where they are beginning to reposition some of their troops — leaving, walking away from the Chornobyl facility and moving into Belarus," the official said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok