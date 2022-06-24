Pentagon: Russian occupiers start to withdraw from Chornobyl nuclear power plant.
March 31, 2022 12:53 am
AFP reported, citing an unnamed U.S. defense official, that Russia has begun pulling its troops out of the defunct nuclear power site after seizing control of the facility on Feb. 24. "Chornobyl is (an) area where they are beginning to reposition some of their troops — leaving, walking away from the Chornobyl facility and moving into Belarus," the official said.