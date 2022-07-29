Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 28, 2022 8:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the changes were adopted during a parliamentary session on July 28. They imply that prisoners can be released from serving their sentences after being convicted if an authorized body decides to exchange them as a prisoner of war. If the exchange does not happen, the court sends the person back to prison to continue to serve the sentence.

