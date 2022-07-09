Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalParis City Council backs agreement on cooperation for restoration of Kyiv

July 9, 2022 6:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Paris City Council voted unanimously on July 8 to back an agreement for the cooperation between Kyiv and Paris that was signed during the Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's visit to the capital in April. The agreement includes Paris' help in reconstruction of Kyiv. "Paris stands alongside the Kyivans and their municipality for peace and the reconstruction of the Ukrainian capital," Arnaud Ngatcha, deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of Europe, international relations and the Francophonie tweeted on July 8. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
