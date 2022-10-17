Papal representative comes under fire near Ukraine's frontline in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
September 18, 2022 12:30 am
A bus with Polish-born Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and three other participants of a humanitarian mission was shelled, the Vatican News reported. All of them escaped the incident unscathed. “For the first time in my life I didn’t know where to run. Because it’s not enough to run. You have to know where to go,” Krajewski said.
