externalPapal representative comes under fire near Ukraine's frontline in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

September 18, 2022 12:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A bus with Polish-born Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and three other participants of a humanitarian mission was shelled, the Vatican News reported. All of them escaped the incident unscathed. “For the first time in my life I didn’t know where to run. Because it’s not enough to run. You have to know where to go,” Krajewski said.

