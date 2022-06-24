Over 5 million Ukrainians have fled to EU since Feb. 24.
June 3, 2022 12:32 am
At least 5.3 million Ukrainian citizens have fled to the EU in the past 99 days of the war. According to Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, in recent weeks more people have been returning to Ukraine than leaving the country. Between May 25–31, almost 260,000 Ukrainians left the EU countries. In total, 2.3 million Ukrainians have returned to Ukraine since the war started.