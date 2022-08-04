Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalOSCE chairman visits Bucha in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 2:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Zbigniew Rau, Poland's foreign minister and chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, visited a local church and a mass grave, as well as modular buildings donated by Poland to Ukrainians who had lost their homes due to the war, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. In February-March, hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok