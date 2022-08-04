Zbigniew Rau, Poland's foreign minister and chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, visited a local church and a mass grave, as well as modular buildings donated by Poland to Ukrainians who had lost their homes due to the war, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. In February-March, hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast.