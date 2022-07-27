Orban: Sanctions against Russia have failed, Ukraine will never win war with current EU strategy
July 23, 2022 6:54 pm
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, longtime Putin supporter, said during a speech in Romania that the current Western strategy in response to Russia's invasion, built on the idea that Ukraine can win the war against Russia with NATO weapons and that sanctions will deter Russia, has failed. Orban said there is no chance for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and that "this war can be ended only with peace talks between Russia and America." Orban has previously listed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky among his "opponents."