Orban: Hungary open to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

April 6, 2022 6:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary would pay for shipments in rubles if Russia asked it to. On March 31, Moscow issued a decree requiring foreign buyers of Russian gas to open ruble accounts in state-run Gazprombank or risk being cut off. The European Commission earlier has said that those with contracts requiring payment in euros or dollars should stick to that.

