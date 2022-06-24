Orban: Hungary open to pay for Russian gas in rubles.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 6, 2022 6:47 pm
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary would pay for shipments in rubles if Russia asked it to. On March 31, Moscow issued a decree requiring foreign buyers of Russian gas to open ruble accounts in state-run Gazprombank or risk being cut off. The European Commission earlier has said that those with contracts requiring payment in euros or dollars should stick to that.