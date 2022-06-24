One civilian killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 1, 2022 9:10 pm
The shelling destroyed four houses and damaged six others as well as a church in Zolochiv, a settlement northeast of Kharkiv.
