Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalOne civilian killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 1, 2022 9:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The shelling destroyed four houses and damaged six others as well as a church in Zolochiv, a settlement northeast of Kharkiv.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok