Ukraine's Air Forces: On Independence Day, Russian jets made 200 sorties, often simulating strikes.
August 25, 2022 1:14 pm
According to Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in total, air raid alarms went off about 190 times in all of Ukraine's regions on Aug. 24. Eight Kh-22 cruise missiles hit targets across Ukraine.
