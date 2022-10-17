Ihor Kolomoisky spent about 45 minutes at the Kyiv office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Ukrainian investigative journalism outlet Bihus.Info reported. Detectives searched Kolomoisky's apartment in September and were expected to question him on Oct. 4. The search was part of an embezzlement case into oil company Ukrnafta. Kolomoisky has not been charged in the case yet and denies wrongdoing.